Fiji FA opens 2026 pre-season window

The Fiji Football Association has officially opened its pre season transfer window for the 2026 season, giving clubs and districts the green light to finalise player movements ahead of the new campaign.

The window will remain open until the 31st of this month, with the Fiji FA reminding all affiliates that transfers, player registrations and International Transfer Certificates must be processed in full accordance with existing regulations to avoid delays or ineligibility issues once the season begins.

Fiji FA Manager for Player Registration and Transfer Rohitesh Narayan urged clubs to act promptly and ensure all paperwork is submitted correctly within the required timeframes.

“Clubs are urged to submit complete documentation within the stipulated deadlines.”

The association has also advised clubs to liaise directly with the Fiji FA Player Registration and Transfer Department should they require further clarification during the transfer period, as preparations continue to gather momentum for the 2026 domestic football season.

