Fiji expects strong turnout for Oceania Swimming Championships

Fiji Swimming Treasurer Eugene Panuve says the national squad for the upcoming Oceania Swimming Championships will be finalized after the Long Course National Championships at the end of April.

Panuve revealed that Team Fiji currently has a training squad of 30 swimmers, which will be trimmed down once final selections are made.

He says the final team is expected to feature around 20 swimmers who will represent the country when Fiji hosts the regional meet in Suva.

Panuve also confirmed that invitations have been sent to 16 Oceania nations to take part in the championships.

‘A lot of the smaller countries are still trying to find funding to be able to come here. But as I mentioned the four initial teams that I mentioned are the bigger ones who would be coming. So aside from that you might get four or five from the other nations as well that are in the Oceania region. Altogether maybe 100, 150. It really depends on how big the teams are that are coming. But we have this much going for us.’

So far, eight countries have confirmed their participation, with more responses expected in the coming weeks.

He explains that while some of the larger swimming nations in the region have already signaled their intent to compete, several smaller countries are still working to secure funding before committing.

Despite this, Panuve is optimistic about the overall turnout, estimating that between 100 and 150 swimmers could take part in the competition.

He adds that Fiji’s relatively lower travel and accommodation costs compared to countries like Australia could encourage more teams to participate, potentially making this year’s championships one of the most competitive yet.

The Oceania Swimming Championships will run from May 8 to May 13, with the opening and closing days featuring open water races, while the pool events will take place from May 9 to May 12 during the first school term holidays.

The event will be LIVE on FBC.

