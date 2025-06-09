Fifty years of contribution to grass root rugby

The 50th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament was officially launched yesterday afternoon at Walu Bay in Suva.

The milestone event celebrates five decades of a tournament that has produced countless players who have gone on to shine on the international stage.

Among them are stars such as Jiuta Wainiqolo, Pio Tuwai, and William Ryder, just a few of the many talents whose careers began at this iconic competition.

Marist Rugby Club president and tournament coordinator Lawrence Tikaram says reaching the 50th anniversary is a remarkable achievement on its own.

“We are very proud of our history, but also very proud of the fact that we have been able to contribute to grass root rugby for the last 50 years. It’s been a milestone achievement no just for us, but for all the clubs and plays who have participated during the 49 years of Marist 7s.”

He also announced the introduction of a new tournament logo, launched under the theme “Golden Roots, Global Wings.”

The tournament will be held in March next year.

