FBC to show all OFC Pro League matches live

All Oceania Football Confederation Professional League matches will be broadcast live on FBC Two.

The inaugural tournament opened in New Zealand, with Extra Supermarket Bula FC drawing 2–2 against Vanuatu United in the opening match. The first round continues through the weekend and concludes on Saturday.

Bula FC will feature again in Round One against South Island United.

Article continues after advertisement

Round Two will be played next weekend in Papua New Guinea, while Round Three kicks off on February 21 in Australia.

Round Four is scheduled for March 14 in the Solomon Islands, followed by Round Five in April in Suva.

The final round will return to New Zealand in May, before the competition moves into the elimination stages.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.