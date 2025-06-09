FBC and Fiji Swimming seal partnership

Fiji’s upcoming Oceania Swimming Championships is set to receive major exposure after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation signed a broadcast partnership agreement with Fiji Swimming.

Under the agreement, FBC will televise the competition, ensuring the event reaches audiences across Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Fiji Swimming Treasurer Eugene Panuve says the partnership has come at a perfect time as Fiji Aquatics prepares to host its second Oceania competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the support from FBC will play a key role in marketing the event and showcasing the competition to participating nations around the region.

‘This partnership with FBC has come at a perfect time for us as Fiji Aquatics. We are hosting the second Oceania competition after COVID and the previous one was hosted by Australia so we’ve got big shoes to fill and FBC has come on board at a perfect time to help us not only market this but also broadcast this event out to the Pacific and to all the nations who will be attending the program also. So a very big thank you to FBC for coming on board and supporting us in this time that we’re in need.’

Panuve adds that broadcasting the championships will also highlight the country’s top swimmers while inspiring young athletes at the grassroots level.

He says the exposure will allow aspiring swimmers to see what is possible and the level of competition they can work towards.

Australia and New Zealand have already confirmed sizable teams for the meet, while Tahiti and New Caledonia will arrive early to train with the Fiji squad ahead of the competition.

FBC General Manager TV Sitiveni Halofaki says the partnership reflects the broadcaster’s commitment to supporting local sporting organisations.

Halofaki adds that as a public broadcaster, FBC believes growing sport in the country also helps grow the business.

The Oceania Swimming Championships will run from May 8 to May 13, with the opening and closing days featuring open water races, while the pool events will take place from May 9 to May 12 during the first school term holidays.

