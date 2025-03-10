England score seven tries in convincing win over Italy

[ Source: BBC Sport ]

England are best placed to take advantage of any final-day slip-up by Six Nations leaders France after they moved up to second in the Six Nations table with a seven-try victory over Italy at Allianz Stadium.

Wing Ollie Sleightholme crossed twice in an ultimately comfortable victory, but the hosts were made to sweat early on with Italy scoring two superb tries to stay within four points at half-time.

However, two scores in two minutes early in the second half, from replacement Marcus Smith and flanker Tom Curry, broke the visitors’ resistance and allowed England to see out the match in unusual comfort after a series of home cliff-hangers.

Tommaso Menoncello’s angled run repaired some of the damage, but was never going to switch the course of the contest.

The crowd indulged in long, loud renditions of Swing Low Sweet Chariot and generous applause for excellent visiting full-back Ange Capuozzo, before Ben Earl charged on the final play to cap victory.

However, England will be without centre Ollie Lawrence for their final-round trip to Cardiff after he was carried off with a serious-looking knee injury, which could also affect his chances of joining this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

