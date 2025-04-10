Drua urged to play calmly and handle pressure

file photo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson believes his team loses possession because they struggle to handle the ball calmly under pressure.

After a debrief on Monday, the team identified small errors as the main problem.

Jackson says these errors usually happen when the team is under pressure.

“When we hang on to the ball, we look good but when we go into contact, we try to force things and it’s just about keeping the ball and trying to get to our side.”

The coach added that the players were hurt after losing to the Crusaders at home.

However, he says the boys cannot afford to dwell on the loss and need to move on quickly to prepare for the next match.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Highlanders this Saturday at 7.05 pm in Round 9 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

