Drua focuses on mental strength

While sharpening their on-field performance is important, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are also placing a strong emphasis on mental preparation.

Head coach Glen Jackson says being a young player in the Drua setup comes with its challenges, especially with the intense scrutiny and criticism that often follows each match.

Jackson highlighted that mental resilience has been a key focus during training this week, stressing how a player’s mindset can significantly impact performance on the field.

“It’s easy when you’re winning, and you’re going good, and it’s interesting and not so easy when you’re losing. So it’s important that young men learn from this and put a performance in so off the field, mentally understanding definitely helps on the field.”

He says the players do not need to be reminded of how important tonight’s clash against the Highlanders is, and the boys will be out to make things right.

