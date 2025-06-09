Drua confirm Ba and Lautoka as final venues

Ba’s Four R Stadium.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have finalised the remaining home venues for their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, confirming that Ba’s Four R Stadium will host two historic fixtures while Lautoka’s Churchill Park retains its status as the team’s main fortress.

In a major boost for fans in the western division, Ba will host its first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match on 14 March, when the Drua take on competition giants the ACT Brumbies.

Four R Stadium will then welcome the Highlanders on 2 May, offering Ba fans two blockbuster clashes featuring top-class international talent.

Meanwhile, the final pending home match, the 11 April showdown with the Western Force, has been locked in for Churchill Park, which will host four Drua encounters in 2026.

Suva will get one match during the season, the 16 May clash against the Waratahs.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says the confirmation comes after extensive negotiations.

“We’re glad to finally be able to confirm our 2026 season home fixtures after extensive negotiations with available venues around the country. As a result, Lautoka are the big winners in the new season, getting four Drua matches while Ba will get two in the first year that they’ll host international rugby.”

Evans added that Ba’s inclusion marks a milestone for the town and its surrounding communities.

He also reaffirmed Churchill Park’s importance to the franchise.

Evans reserved a special message for fans in the Central Division.

“We really feel for our fans in the Capital and surrounding regions like Tailevu, Naitasiri and Rewa. Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t secure more than one match in Suva because of other events scheduled at the Stadium. We hope Suva fans can cheer on their Drua when we play the Waratahs, or they’ll take a trip to the West earlier in the season.”

Early bird tickets for the opening match against Moana Pasifika on 14 February in Lautoka are now available on the Fijian Drua website. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of another electrifying season of top-tier rugby action.

