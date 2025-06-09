Dau cherishes professional football debut

Maikah Dau’s debut for the Extra Supermarket Bula FC in their opening match of the OFC Pro League yesterday is the culmination of several years of development within Fiji Football.

The 16-year-old previously captained the Fiji Under-16 team at last year’s OFC U-16 Men’s Championship before earning selection to the national squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Given his rapid rise and leadership at youth international level, his inclusion in Bula FC’s starting line-up came as no surprise.

Hearing his family’s voice before running onto the field yesterday gave him the confidence he needed to put out an impressive performance.

“Yes, my mother called me yesterday before my game and I was able to talk with my family. I was nervous but talking to them gave me confidence to perform.”

He says that time seemed to be in a standstill while walking through the stadium tunnel and onto the field.

