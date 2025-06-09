Darroch urges remaining Police teams to step up for crucial wins

Police assistant coach and player Paul Darroch has urged the remaining Police teams yet to take the field to chase similar success after their men’s touch rugby side edged Army 9–8 in a tense finish at the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition this morning at the Nasova grounds.

Darroch says the squads still waiting to compete must carry the momentum built from that hard-fought victory and finish strong for Police.

He emphasises that every win counts toward the pride of the organisation and the final outcome of the three-day competition, calling on the remaining teams to show composure, hunger and unity when their moments arrive.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a challenge to all Police teams out there, if we can do it especially coming from the bottom and taking the title back we know you can do it too.”

Darroch adds that the onus is now on the next wave of Police athletes to step up, make their mark and keep the force’s challenge for the Sukuna Bowl alive.

Meanwhile, Sukuna Bowl continues into day three tomorrow with netball, volleyball, rugby league and the final day of boxing.

The men’s soccer on Thursday and men’s and women’s rugby on Friday will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.