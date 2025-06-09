Cunningham joins Scotland coaching group

Former Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Ioan Cunningham has taken the next step in his international coaching journey, joining the Scotland Women’s set up as senior assistant coach. [File Photo]

Former Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Ioan Cunningham has taken the next step in his international coaching journey, joining the Scotland Women’s set up as senior assistant coach in a move that underlines the growing global impact of Fiji’s women’s rugby programme.

Cunningham, who led the Fijiana during their build up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025, was confirmed this week as part of Scotland’s expanded coaching group under newly appointed head coach Sione Fukofuka.

His appointment follows his stint in Fiji, where he played a key role in advancing the national women’s programme after previously spending four years in charge of Wales Women.

The 42 year old brings a wealth of experience to the role, having coached 30 Tests with Wales Women and worked across the professional men’s game with the Scarlets, where he was part of their Pro 12 title winning coaching team, as well as serving as head coach of the Wales Under 20 men’s side.

Cunningham’s time in Fiji further strengthened his reputation as a coach capable of driving high performance environments in emerging and established rugby nations alike, experience that Scotland Rugby Performance Director David Nucifora believes will be invaluable.

“Ioan brings significant experience from high performance women’s rugby alongside strong technical expertise and an understanding of what is required to deliver at international level.”

Based at the Oriam high performance centre in Edinburgh, Cunningham will work closely with Fukofuka and a contracted group of players under Scotland’s new centralised women’s programme.

“I am really honoured and excited to have the opportunity to work with Scottish Rugby, especially with the Scotland senior women’s team. I have a personal connection to Scotland through my grandfather, which makes this opportunity a proud moment for me and my family.”

For Fiji, Cunningham’s appointment is another reminder of the calibre of coaching talent that has passed through the Fijiana system, reinforcing the nation’s growing influence on the global women’s rugby landscape.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Rugby Union posted the vacancy for Fijiana XV’s and Fijian Drua Women head coach on the 1st of this month.

Applications will close on the 18th of this month which is next wekk Sunday.

