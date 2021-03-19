Home

Underdog Komo beats champs Suva Warriors

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 31, 2021 5:51 pm

Komo created the first upset of the 2021 Easter Cricket championship at Albert Park in Suva today.

The underdogs defeated defending champions Suva Warriors by 14 runs.

Komo opted to bat first and managed 85 runs while Suva were all out for 71 runs.

National reps Atunaisa Bale and Ilaitia Qalo were in action for Komo.

Team captain Bale says many didn’t expect the result but they believed in themselves.

“We didn’t score too many points because we only had 85 runs and Suva have a very experienced squad, there’s only a few of us in the team who have represented Fiji”.

Some of the players know how important the Easter championship is because this is also a chance for them to impress the selectors.

Komo will enjoy the win for now, however, they know the job is not done yet as the competition will run for the next two weeks.

