Cricket

Shock win for Namibia in T20 World Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 7:30 am

Ireland has been knocked out of the Men’s T20 World Cup after Namibia pulled off a shock eight-wicket win in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates to reach the Super 12s.

Ireland labored from 62-0 to 125-8 after Paul Stirling fell for 38.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus hit 53 not out from 49 balls and David Wiese an unbeaten 28 from 14 to seal victory with nine balls to spare.

Article continues after advertisement

Namibia is playing in their first T20 World Cup and is the lowest-ranked side.

In finishing as runners-up in Group A, they join India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for 44 in an eight-wicket thrashing in Sharjah later on Friday to confirm their status as Group A winners.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports

 

