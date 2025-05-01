Reds place Candelario on IL

[Source: Reuters]

The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, citing a lumbar spine strain.

The move is retroactive to Monday. Candelario, 31, last played Sunday in 8-1 win against the Colorado Rockies in Denver and was 0-for-4.

On the season, he is hitting .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 22 games.

The Reds are scheduled to play a home doubleheader Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, the Reds called up infielder Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville and added right-hander Chase Petty to the taxi squad.

Petty is scheduled to start Game 2 of the doubleheader in what will be his major league debut. Callihan also has yet to play in an MLB game.

Petty, 22, has made five starts at Louisville this season and is 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA. He has struck out 27 batters in 23 innings. MLB Pipeline ranks Petty as No. 99 on its list of Top 100 prospects.

Callihan, 24, has a .303 average (27-for-89) in 24 games at Louisville. He has four home runs and 12 RBIs with six stolen bases.

