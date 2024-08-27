New uniforms for Moce High School cricket team

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu, has backed Moce High School’s cricket team with new uniforms ahead of their debut in the Fiji Secondary School Cricket competition.

Addressing the team, Rayalu encouraged them to stay focused and positive despite competing against more experienced teams.

Team captain Waisea Rabuli expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the sponsorship has boosted their morale as they enter the competition for the first time.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Cricket competition begins today.