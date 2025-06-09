Kohli leads India to ODI series win over South Africa

Virat Kohli. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Virat Kohli said he had rediscovered his peak batting level for the first time in three years after inspiring India to a series-clinching victory over South Africa on Saturday, capping a remarkable turnaround from recent struggles.

The 37-year-old former skipper walked away with the player of the series trophy following India’s 2-1 ODI series triumph, having amassed 302 runs which included two tons and an unbeaten half-century at a stunning average of 151.

Kohli’s series-ending flourish came in Saturday’s decisive match in Visakhapatnam as India chased down 271 for victory. After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden ODI hundred and Rohit Sharma’s 75 laid the foundation, Kohli smashed 65 off 45 balls with three sixes before dramatically scoring the winning runs by charging down the pitch.

Article continues after advertisement

His performance marked a spectacular resurrection for a player who endured intense scrutiny following back-to-back ducks in Australia, but has since compiled 376 runs in his last four innings.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.