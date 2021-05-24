Khawaja returns for the Aussies

Queensland batter Usman Khawaja has returned to the Australia team for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

He will come into the middle order for Travis Head, who is isolating following a positive COVID test, in the only change to the team from the third Test.

Fast bowler Scott Boland keeps his place after coming in for his Test debut in Melbourne and producing a player-of-the-match performance.

The fourth Test starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight.

