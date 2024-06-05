Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia after IPL roles

Australia's Cameron Green and Todd Murphy [Source: Reuters]

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green says is he ready to bat up and down the order at the T20 World Cup after being utilized in several roles during the Indian Premier League.

The right-hander had a slow start batting at number three for Royal Challengers Bangalore but thrived when slotted into the middle order after being dropped for a few games.

Australia’s batting lineup at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, is well set but Green’s versatility could come in handy if selectors opt for a second all-rounder.

Article continues after advertisement

Green may also be called into action while captain and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unable to bowl as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Green is not the only Australian player to notice improvement after an IPL spell.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins savoured a successful tournament as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping his team to the final. Cummins said his T20 bowling was probably as good as it has ever been over the last 10 years.

Reigning test and one-day world champions Australia are bidding to become the first team to hold all three of cricket’s major global trophies with victory in the T20 World Cup.