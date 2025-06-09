Fiji Women’s Cricket suffers first defeat to Indonesia

Fiji women's cricket team

The Fiji women’s cricket team has been dealt their first defeat in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier after falling to Indonesia by 42 runs at Albert Park 2 today.

After winning their opening match against the Cook Islands, Fiji was unable to replicate that performance against a strong Indonesian side.

Indonesia posted a challenging total of 143 runs for six wickets in their 20 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

In their chase, Fiji’s batters struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 101 runs in 19.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

The team will now regroup and prepare for their next match against Vanuatu on Friday at 1.30pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.