Fiji beat Philippines to claim fifth place in EAP qualifier

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji closed out their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier campaign with an eight-wicket victory over the Philippines in the fifth-place playoff at Albert Park in Suva this morning, chasing down the target with six overs to spare.

Fiji’s bowlers were disciplined throughout, keeping the run rate in check and restricting the Philippines to 68 for 9 from their 20 overs.

Mele Waqanisau led the attack with 2 for 17 in her four-over spell.

In reply, Fiji reached 69 for 2 in 14 overs, with Waqanisau contributing a steady 21 off 21 balls to complete a fine all-round display that earned her the Player of the Match award.

The result confirmed Fiji’s fifth-place finish in the tournament, a solid ending to their campaign despite falling short of the top spots.

