England get on their bikes as Windies sit in traffic jam

[Source: Reuters]

England’s players rode hire bikes to get to the ground for the third one-day international against West Indies as their opponents got snarled up in London traffic to force a 30-minute delay to the start at The Oval on Tuesday.

With the West Indies team stuck on their bus, England’s players were seen riding electrically-assisted Lime Bikes well ahead of the scheduled 1300 start time to the amusement of fans waiting to get in.

They were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced to the crowd on a murky day in the capital.

Play eventually began at 1330 with England looking to wrap up a 3-0 series win after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff.

Traffic light failures and road closures near Vauxhall Bridge had caused the chaos, with England captain Harry Brook saying they had decided to take matters into their own hands.

The West Indies team were staying at nearby Chelsea Harbour, around three miles away.

