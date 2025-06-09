Cricket

England clinch T20 Series in thriller

BBC Sport

June 9, 2025 5:51 am

Source: BBC

England sealed a series win over West Indies with a game to spare after a superb chase of 197 in the second T20 at Bristol.

Former captain Jos Buttler struck 47 and his successor Harry Brook made 34 as England reached 112-2 in 12.2 overs, before they fell in consecutive overs with 85 still required to swing the game back in the tourists’ favour.

But Jacob Bethell’s stunning cameo of 26 from 10 balls, including three huge sixes, and Tom Banton’s unbeaten 30 off 11 set up a four-wicket win with nine balls remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

England had earlier been eyeing a much smaller target as they had restricted West Indies to 121-4 at the start of the 17th over, only for an onslaught of 75 runs from the final four overs to follow.

Luke Wood had given England the perfect start by pinning Evin Lewis lbw with a swinging yorker from the first ball of the match, before captain Shai Hope’s elegant 49 led the recovery in a stand of 90 with Johnson Charles, who made 47.

Their innings had been in danger of floundering with just 32 runs scored in 5.1 overs after Hope’s dismissal in the 11th, but Rovman Powell clubbed 34 from 15 balls and former skipper Jason Holder whacked an unbeaten 29 off nine.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled the penultimate over as England again only selected two seamers, and conceded 31 runs to finish with 1-59 – the most expensive figures of his T20 career.

In the highest-scoring T20 international without any batter of either side passing 50, England’s chase was a remarkable team effort.

Jamie Smith was caught off Holder for four in the second over but Ben Duckett and Buttler added 63 with a remarkable array of scoops, reverse-sweeps and switch-hits that had West Indies’ bowlers in disbelief, and spectators bracing themselves in the crowd.

Duckett fell for an 18-ball 30 before Buttler and Brook combined for another stand of 40, with England seemingly cruising to victory as Buttler was dropped on 43 by Charles as he miscued one to deep mid-wicket.

It did not cost too much in terms of runs as Charles held on with just four runs added to Buttler’s total, before Brook was caught at long-off an over later, but the tourists could not capitalise.

England still needed 71 from 39 when Brook fell but Bethell delivered his swagger and confidence with two towering sixes off Alzarri Joseph in the 16th over, one clipped effortlessly over square leg and the other slammed straight.

Banton’s knock emulated the innovation of Buttler and Duckett, deftly nudging the ball into the gaps and reversing past the keeper with ease while also stirking two sixes of his own.

England’s white-ball resurgence under Brook continues to impress as they head to Southampton with an opportunity to deliver a dominant clean sweep to start his reign.

It was a fluctuating innings from West Indies, as England’s bright start with the ball saw them concede just 12 from the first three overs of the powerplay and 43 from the next.

Wood accounted for Lewis with his extravagant swing, and the batter’s review one of pure desperation as the ball was crashing into middle stump.

Charles’ scratchy innings of 47 off 39 balls led to some suggestions it was a tricky pitch but considering the fluency of the rest of the line-up – and eventually England’s – his relative sluggishness in the middle overs contributed to his side posting a below-par total.

Hope’s strike rate was not much better but he enjoyed pace on the ball, as he whacked Brydon Carse for two stunning sixes over long-off and looked in such sparkling form that only a piece of magic from Rashid could dismiss him.

England’s leg-spinner tempted Hope into coming down the pitch, turned the ball past the off stump and Buttler whipped off the bails.

Brook rotated his bowlers efficiently through the middle as the runs dried up, with Sherfane Rutherford caught on the boundary off Bethell for six and Charles was bizarrely bowled by nutmegging himself to give Wood a second wicket.

But that kickstarted the chaos as Powell struck three sixes to take West Indies to 149-5 at the end of the 18th, before Brook had no choice but to bowl Rashid at the death with such short straight boundaries for the batters to target.

Holder capitalised, pulling a drag down over square leg first ball before slamming two more sixes down the ground in simple but brutal fashion.

He handed Shepherd the strike who then repeated the dose on a difficult day for spinners – Liam Dawson, the hero of the series opener with four wickets, was also reminded of cricket’s fickle nature with figures of 0-43.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

3FIR finishes long-range march retracing WWII route

Korobebe villagers raise key concerns

Cooperative members gain hands-on experience

Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Drone to boost emergency response

Traditional knowledge crucial for disaster resilience: Ditoka

Support for emergency responders is vital

Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

NFA embraces inclusive leadership

Jury hears Diddy audio threats in sex trafficking trial

Trump sends national guard to quell LA protests

France finish third in Nations League

England clinch T20 Series in thriller

Italians win French Open doubles

Labasa wins Fiji FACT

Rewa legends claim U40s title

Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Tens of thousands march in Romania demanding LGBTQ equality

Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

Meghan shares video of Lilibet's Disneyland celebration

Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

Patti LuPone’s drama is dividing the Broadway community

Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer highlights Elphaba and Glinda’s bond

Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

Billy Joel documentary reveals he attempted suicide twice

Six killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site

UK and India discuss 'counter-terrorism' cooperation

Trump says relationship with Musk is over

Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Milei meets Pope Leo

Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

NFA seeks higher inspection fees

We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Council warns of increasing scam tactics

Super Rugby semifinals confirmed

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for fiery stunt

House project to unlock economic opportunities

Tuisovivi aims for baby pearls selection

Four killed, at least 60 wounded: Russia attacks Kharkiv

Gauff beats Sabalenka to win French Open title

Moana Pasifika release 15 players from franchise

Rewa to face Labasa in Fiji Fact Final

Lalabalavu hat-trick seals title for Fiji Under-20

Thailand and Cambodia reinforcing troops on disputed border

Unwelcome at Kennedy Center, LGBTQ+ orchestra defiantly plays in Maryland

Political expert warns against rushed electoral reforms

China’s earth weapon changes trade war battlefield

Labasa dethrones defending champions

Swift response contains fire at vacant Suva building

Canada finishes Strong in Final round with victory over Tonga

Pamela Anderson feels more 'fearless' than ever

Pacific frameworks key to managing climate displacement

Fiji Beach Volleyball eyes podium finish at Pacific Mini Games

Thousands join environmental campaign

Russia faces struggle to replace bombers

Gauff and Sabalenka face off in French Open final

Cowboy Beyoncé dazzles nearly sold-out stadium

William to address Monaco forum in aid of world's oceans

Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face charges

Police search for man accused of killing his 3 daughters

Diddy's ex-girlfriend testifies about pressure to participate in 'hotel nights'

Waqa to start for Blues despite injury

Child drowns in Nadi resort pool

Sabeto river safe again, but treated water still off-limits

Norwegian doctor jailed for raping patients

Binnu Singh Jnr to face Runqi Zhou

Cunningham hails grit and leadership in commanding win

Beckham scores a winner with the royal circle

Ministry supports MSAF’s firm stance

Nasinu rolls out support for informal settlements

Is Djokovic saying goodbye to the French Open?

Six killed, 80 wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine

Elisabeth Moss wrote a heartfelt letter to Taylor Swift

Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Eid holiday marked by violence

X plays up blue checkmark disclaimer to stave off possible EU fine, source says

Miley Cyrus' parents thought she'd end up at Hooters

Fail to meet the deadline, don't go: Wong

Wet weather disrupts Fiji FACT semifinal prep

Trump ices out Musk in tax-cut bill feud: 'Not even thinking of him'

Alcaraz returns to French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Guliyev to be stripped of 2012 Olympic medal after CAS dismisses ban appeal

Fire destroys old birthing unit

Unsafe food puts children at greatest risk: Health Minister

No mining license issued says Vosarogo

Fear drives listing reluctance

Brazil authorities rule out suspected bird flu case at commercial farm

Crusaders march into semifinals

Ministry rejects mandatory HIV screening

No new taxes, says Prasad

Fijiana open Oceania Championship with dominant Win

Fiji braces for more heavy rain

Bu Kini was not just a rugby fan but a household name too:PM

Athletics Fiji plans better for future international meets

Cameras to catch litter bugs

Presidents Cup moved to Pacific Harbour

Online safety flags surge in child exploitation content

FICAC to speed up prosecutions with expert hire

US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics

Chief Justice denies GCC again on Constitution hearing

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Court awaits final drug pleas

Vosarogo assures no mining until law is updated

Gaza doctors give their own blood to patients

Accountants urged to partner in nation building

Food safety crisis tied to license gaps

Trust gap hurts cyber reporting

Katonibau pushes for Fiji reps inclusion in Work Care Bill 2025

Fiji U20 on the brink of Oceania title

Labasa to make lineup changes for semifinal

Call to invest in health workers

Navy honours Natuva with top promotion

Western clubs for Dragon Pacific Gala Day

Three Maori MPs suspended over 'intimidating' haka

Namosi reject mining license extension

Halle Berry takes on commenters about Mother’s Day post

Report reveals huge gaps in disability inclusion

Foundation sparks nationwide eco movement

Trump reinstates US travel ban: 12 countries

Leah Remini talks about friendship with Jennifer Lopez

Naselai landowners speak out

Davis back for Fiji Kulas

Fiji, France forge new security ties

Russia targets teachers who cooperated with the British Council

FCCC, UNDP join forces for gender-inclusive reform

Israeli military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Trump: 'I'm very disappointed in Elon'

Surge in TB cases linked to HIV

26 Fiji FA elite academy players to begin camp in Ba

Lautoka favored, but Labasa's legacy runs deep

Fiji targets economic expansion

Policy implementation, a focus for Ministry in upcoming Budget

Ministry prioritizes Cyber security infrastructure

Ministry focuses on equity and inclusion

SCGF CEO recognizes media at Ratu Sukuna Day event

Australia boosts protections for PALM workers

UniFiji joins global push to end plastic pollution

Australian-first bare-knuckle fighting event denied for Perth

Eight injured on Ryanair flight hit by 'severe turbulence'

Rayasi, Sadrugu, Rabitu and Wye makes national squad

Radrodro confirms Deans and Raluve competitions will proceed as scheduled

‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite in plea for return of long-lost prop

New India Assurance celebrates 75 years in Fiji

Canada prepares reprisals over US metals tariffs

iTaukei bear brunt of HIV crisis

Police investigate FICAC warehouse burglary

Bua farmers affected by kava crisis

Seruvakula's daughter to debut for Tonga

Better pay needed to keep officers: ACP Lutunauga

Nasinu Masters first team through to Veterans semifinals

FRU eyes long-term strategy for 7s programs

Mudaliar Inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

Experts urge focus on children’s nutrition

Fiji, Australia and Samoa for tri-nation boxing

Training drive new emergency care plan

‘I love being queer’, says McGraw

Djokovic turns to drop shot magic in French Open

126 HIV-related deaths

Police probe COI findings

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

COI report handed to FICAC, police for investigation

Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

Patrick Schwarzenegger is glad that viewers’ loathing for Saxon on ‘White Lotus’ evolved into love

Vosarogo makes traditional apology to landowners

Suva improves on training discipline

Tailevu Naitasiri veterans make winning debut

Turaga only one qualified to act as AG: PM

Spike in drug cases in the Western Division

ANZ urges stronger partnerships to tackle cybercrime

FICAC pushes ethics and digital literacy for youth

Musk turns on Republicans

Vanuatu looks into revoking Andrew Tate's golden passport

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard

Home marks 121 years of changing young lives

Tourism shows promising recovery

North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia

Teen TikTok star shot dead

New Disability Policy puts inclusion first

Rabuka meets security chiefs

Deported Venezuelans have right to challenge detention

Five debutantes for Fijiana

Prince Harry explored changing surname to Spencer

Deans and Raluve starts may be halted again

Soccer-Man City's third-placed has better achievement than title win

Trump cannot proceed with gutting US Education Department

Diddy dangled Cassie's friend off balcony

Trade tensions drive down global growth forecasts

Fiji joins global education network

Fiji-India relations strengthened

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India