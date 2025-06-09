Cook Islands Coach pleased with team's progress in Fiji

[File Photo]

The Cook Islands cricket team is adapting well to the conditions and atmosphere in Fiji for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

Head coach Dan Vann shared that the team is enjoying their time in Fiji, especially the warmer climate, which is a welcome change from the cold back in New Zealand.

He says that the atmosphere at the grounds has been much busier than they expected, but it has only added to the experience for his team.

“The outfield’s a little bit different to what we’re used to, but we’re acclimatising to that. It’s great atmosphere, heaps of noise, lots of people. It’s great seeing the kids down here. So yeah, everyone’s been loving it.”

While the Cook Islands team has been showing promise, Vann admits that the team is a work in progress.

He explains that they have good programs in place for development, including some in New Zealand, but the key focus remains on developing cricket at the grassroots level.

Cook Islands will play Indonesia today at 9.30am while Fiji take on Vanuatu at 1.30pm at Albert Park, Suva.

