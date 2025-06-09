Century for Salt on record-breaking night for England

[Source: Cricfit]

Phil Salt scored England’s fastest T20 century as the hosts posted a remarkable 304-2 on a record-breaking night at Old Trafford to level the series with an 146-run win over South Africa.

Salt reached three figures off just 39 balls, beating Liam Livingstone’s record of 42 balls against Pakistan in 2021, and finished unbeaten on 141 off 60 balls, surpassing Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s 124 as the highest individual score by an England batter in a T20 international.

His fourth T20 hundred contained 15 fours and eight sixes and propelled England to their highest total in the format and the highest score in a T20I between two full-member nations.

Jos Buttler played his part, blitzing 83 runs off 30 balls as part of a 126-run first-wicket partnership with Salt, while there were handy supporting knocks from Jacob Bethell (24 off 10) and captain Harry Brook, who brought out several of his trademark tumbling boundaries in an entertaining 41 not out from 21 balls.

In reply, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton smacked 50 runs off 22 deliveries to briefly silence Old Trafford as South Africa threatened an unlikely chase.

However, Jofra Archer struck twice in the fourth over and later took a catch off Sam Curran to reduce South Africa to 58-3 and knock the stuffing out of their innings.

Archer finished with 3-25 while Curran returned economical figures of 2-11, although Bjorn Fortuin’s 16-ball 32 provided some late cheer for the visitors, who were bowled out for 158.

The series decider will take place at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

