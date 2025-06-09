Australia's Maxwell out of NZ T20 series with broken arm

[Source: Reuters]

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has fractured his forearm and been ruled out of this week’s three Twenty20s in New Zealand, the team said.

The 36-year-old, who scored an unbeaten half-century to drive Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the wrist while bowling in the nets and will return to Australia to see a specialist.

Josh Philippe will replace Maxwell in the squad for the three matches against the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Batter-wicketkeeper Philippe, a prolific run-scorer in Australia’s Big Bash League, was named player of the series in the recent Australia ‘A’ tour of India.

