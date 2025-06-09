Australia's Head, Starc orchestrate England downfall in two-day Ashes rout

Source: Reuters

Makeshift opener Travis Head scored a brilliant century and paceman Mitchell Starc claimed a 10-wicket haul as Australia ran out eight-wicket victors against England on Saturday inside an astonishing two days during the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium.

The manic style of cricket, which produced the shortest Ashes test by overs-bowled to deliver a result since 1888, kept the crowd enthralled as both sides gained and relinquished the ascendancy throughout.

“That was incredible to witness,” Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith said after Head struck a match-winning 123 off 83 balls.

Article continues after advertisement

“Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks.”

HEAD DELIVERS KNOCKOUT BLOW

England had set Australia a target of 205 after being bowled out for 164 by tea on day two, losing nine second-session wickets in the wake of a Scott Boland masterclass of four for 33.

Head, replacing opener Usman Khawaja, who gingerly left the field in England’s 27th over with back trouble, got Australia’s run chase off to a rollicking start, giving the tourists a taste of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine in the third session.

The near 50,000-strong crowd came to life when Head slashed Brydon Carse for six over third man to bring up 50 for his side, and later roared their approval when he peeled four boundaries off Ben Stokes’ second over.

Marnus Labuschagne added an unbeaten 49-ball 51 after debutant Jake Weatherald (23) fell to Carse, but the moment belonged to Head, who after 69 balls brought up Australia’s equal-third fastest century with a risky upper-cut and scurried single.

“I was just pleased with the way I started and when we got around that 40, 50 partnership, it felt like it was right there for the taking,” Head said.

The fourth innings raced to a conclusion with Head clubbing four sixes and 16 boundaries before launching Carse to Ollie Pope at deep midwicket, hugging Labuschagne and soaking in the applause as he walked off.

“It was so hard to be able to continue with plans that we tried to implement because he had an answer to everything,” England captain Stokes said.

In the 29th over, Smith, unbeaten on two, hit the winning run with a single punched to the off-side giving Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

FAST BOWLING PARADISE

England elected to bat on day one, but would have quickly questioned their decision when Starc ran riot, claiming a career-best seven for 58 as the tourists crashed to 172 all out.

Harry Brook compiled an enterprising 52 before feathering debutant Brendan Doggett to keeper Alex Carey and Pope added 46 before being trapped lbw to Cameron Green.

However, Starc left the other batsmen bereft of answers, including Joe Root who was caught for a duck.

England’s fast bowlers responded in kind, ripping out nine Australia wickets before stumps on day one.

Stokes counter-attacked with 5-23, his sixth test ‘five-fer’, to end a frenetic day where 19 wickets fell — reminiscent of India’s clash with Australia at the same venue last year when 17 wickets fell on the opening day.

The tourists eked out the final Australian wicket early on day two to take a 40-run first innings lead with the hosts reduced to 132 all out.

In a comparatively sedate passage of play before lunch, the visitors added 59 for the loss of Zak Crawley, who suffered his second first-over duck of the match at the hands of Starc, leading the attack in the absence of stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

BOLAND RISES UP

Boland rose to the occasion with 4-33 after earlier going wicketless, capturing his initial breakthrough in the second session when opener Ben Duckett was caught by Smith for 28.

The 36-year-old claimed two more in his next over by executing an immaculate line-and-length, with Pope left punching his bat in frustration after being caught behind on 33 and the dangerous Brook trudging off for a three-ball duck having nicked to first slip.

An almighty roar came from the crowd when Joe Root, on eight, chopped-on Starc from well outside off-stump.

Not even the boisterous “Barmy Army” could lift the tourists, as Starc, who ended with 3-55, celebrated his first match-haul of 10 wickets in an Ashes test with a bouncy delivery that Stokes (2) popped to second slip.

On a painstaking review, Jamie Smith was adjudged to have edged debutant Doggett (3-51) to Carey and England’s last recognised batsman walked off for 15 as the home side pressed their advantage.

Gus Atkinson and Carse added a 50-run partnership but Boland closed out the innings by having Atkinson caught in the deep for 37, setting the stage for Head to finish a remarkable test in unforgettable fashion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.