Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Josh Hazlewood. [Source: Reuters]

A calf injury forced Josh Hazlewood to miss being part of Australia’s World Test Championship win two years ago and the fast bowler is keen to avoid a second such heartbreak as they defend their WTC title next week.

Hazlewood is vying with Scott Boland to claim the last slot in Australia’s pace attack for the final against South Africa at Lord’s from Wednesday.

The 34-year-old arrived late in England, after bowling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday.

Hazlewood was Bengaluru’s most successful bowler in the IPL but he will need to shift from 20-overs cricket in India to a different format and the different English conditions.

Adjusting the length would be particularly crucial, he said.

