Army opens Sukuna Bowl week with three-wicket victory

Army has claimed the first win of Vodafone Sukuna Bowl week after defeating Police by three wickets in the opening cricket match.

Police, who won the cricket title last year, batted first and were all out for 232 runs in 46 overs, with Delaimakutu top-scoring on 52.

Army chased down the target in the 46th over, finishing on 233 for 7.

Makutu Seruu Tupou was the standout performer, top-scoring with 78 runs and earning Man of the Match honours.

The result gives Army early momentum as the week-long Sukuna Bowl competitions continue ahead of the main rugby clash.

