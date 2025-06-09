Coral Coast 7s live on FBC Sports

[Photo: AKUILA CAMA]

Fans will again watch the 14th McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

This was confirmed after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Coral Coast 7s Co-Founder Jay Whyte signed a live broadcast agreement at the Shangri -La Yanuca Island Resort today.

All three days of action will be shown on free to air while overseas viewers can pay $99FJD and watch on Viti+.

Article continues after advertisement

Whyte says getting FBC on board for the fourth year will ensure local and overseas fans don’t miss out.

FBC Strategic and Development manager, Daniel Singh, says as an organisation, they need compelling content for its viewers which is why the Coral Coast 7s is an important event.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.