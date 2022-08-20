Ravoka wins gold for Vunisea

Two weeks before the Coca-Cola Games, Joseva Ravoka of Vunisea Secondary School threw in the towel.

The intensity of training was such that the Namuana lad gave up completely telling his coaches that he does not want to run anymore.

But it was the motivating words of his dad and his new track shoes that fueled his momentum once again.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravoka won gold in the sub-junior boys 800m final.

His dad Jope Saukitakali says he couldn’t fathom the emotions that took over seeing his son win gold in his first Cokes outing.

Serupepeli Naidegidegi of DAV Ba won silver while Iosefo Tuvere scooped bronze for Namosi Secondary.