Chand targets growth of Parkour in Fiji

Parkour athletes in Fiji are stepping up efforts to grow the sport and build a stronger pathway for future competitors.

Flight Crew’s elite athlete Shivam Chand, who represented the country at the Parkour World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan in 2024, says expanding participation is the top priority this season.

Parkour is one of three disciplines under the national gymnastics federation, alongside Aerobic Gymnastics and Gymnastics for All.

The sport is a fast paced and expressive discipline where athletes move from one point to another in the most efficient way possible, using obstacles around them.

It includes running, jumping, climbing, vaulting and rolling to overcome barriers.

Flight Crew currently has around eight core members based in Fiji and overseas.

The group is made up of athletes from diverse backgrounds including sports, dance and breaking, with five members having represented Fiji at the World Championships in the Speedrun event.

The team is planning recruitment initiatives to attract new participants and is also looking at scholarship opportunities for athletes to pursue coaching education.

There are also hopes of having Parkour included in this year’s local games calendar as part of efforts to boost exposure.

Chand says growing the numbers is crucial for the future of the sport.

“Our main goal for this year is to recruit and introduce more people to Parkour. We aim to grow the sport as much as possible, as there are currently only a small number of athletes practicing Parkour in Fiji.”

Looking ahead to 2026, he says the vision is much broader.

“Grow our grassroots numbers, establish crews in local communities, recruit new members, run classes, be financially independent, host competitions between established groups, and establish an international competitive pathway.”

The Parkour community is now calling for support from existing clubs, gymnastics bodies and the media to help raise awareness and follow proven development blueprints as they work to take the discipline to the next level.

