Chand hopes to revive bodybuilding in Fiji

In a bid to revive the sport of bodybuilding in Fiji, national rep and veteran bodybuilder Christian Chand has announced that he will be organizing a show where he is inviting youths to compete in.

Chand says he will be working together with the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation in New Zealand, where they are looking to get locals to compete and take part in bodybuilding.

He says the whole idea of hosting this show is to get Fiji on the international stage for bodybuilding.

“We are getting together to do a show for regional boys, the boys in Fiji. He is really eager to see what Fiji can bring out, and he wants to take Fiji to the international platform.”

He also says that all locals competing in the show will not be charged for any class they chose to compete in.

The event will be held at the Civic Center in Suva on November 9th.