Bryson impressed with team’s performance

Nasinu Netball vice president Emily Bryson says she has been impressed with the performance of their players and teams in their weekly club games over the past few months.

Since the beginning of the season, Bryson says there has been a lot of improvement in the performance on the court, especially with their younger grades like the princess grade, which features players from 11 to 14 years old.

She thanked all the participating teams for their commitment to the sport, turning up every weekend to compete.

“Right now we are on round five, and we are planning to have eight rounds of games and two for the elimination rounds, and the rest will be according to the weather if we have weather that’s fit for playing, we can continue.”

She also thanked all the parents, relatives, and loved ones of the players who turn up every weekend to show their support for the girls and the sport of netball.

Round six of the competition will be held next weekend at the Multipurpose Court in Suva.

