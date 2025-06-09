Caine calls out for support ahead of Oceania Championships

[Photo: FILE]

Badminton Fiji secretary Abel Caine is calling on the Fijian community in Auckland to turn out in numbers next month to support Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams at the Oceania Championships.

Caine says that, as badminton is still considered a developing sport in Fiji, strong support at international and regional tournaments is vital for the athletes.

With free entry to the championship, he hopes supporters in the area will take the opportunity to attend and cheer on the teams.

Insert: 180126ML Badminton

“I’m calling on all Fijians in Auckland, the Oceania is free of cost. Almost never in the past our Fiji team has had the Fijian crowd, the real Fiji team to support them.”

Fiji will field four female and six male athletes at the tournament, which will be held at the North Harbor Badminton Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

