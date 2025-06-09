Bula FC remains focused ahead of Sunday's clash

Extra Bula FC is focusing on its own preparation as it gears up to face Tahiti United in the OFC Pro League this Sunday.

Captain Roy Krishna says the goal is to improve on previous performances before adjusting training for specific opponents.

He believes this approach allows the side to refine all aspects of their game, rather than only focusing on certain areas based on the opposition.

He also adds that they are not worried about the ground or weather conditions, as it is beyond their control.

“We just want to play our game, we know where our weaknesses and strengths are, and we just want to do our best on the field and focus on ourselves.”

With a handful of matches still left before the season rounds up, Krishna says he and his teammates are yet to learn a lot.

Bula FC will play Tahiti United on Sunday at the National Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands, and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.

