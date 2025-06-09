Buckaroo confirmed for Melbourne Cup after cox plate heroic

Cox Plate runner-up Buckaroo has been confirmed as a definite starter for next Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

Managing owner Ozzie Kheir announced on Melbourne radio on Wednesday morning that the Chris Waller-trained galloper will take his place in the $10 million race.

Earlier in the week, Waller had said Buckaroo was “a 50/50 chance” to run, pending a decision from the owners.

However, after passing all mandatory pre-race veterinary scans, the green light has now been given.

Buckaroo’s strong finish in last weekend’s Cox Plate has made him one of the leading contenders to challenge for the famous Cup at Flemington.

