Bridge and Beale named in Force centres for Reds trial clash

Former All Blacks winger George Bridge will line up in the centres alongside Kurtley Beale when the Western Force take on the Queensland Reds in their Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific trial today.

Bridge, who was part of New Zealand’s squad at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, returns to Super Rugby after three seasons in France with Montpellier. A prolific try-scorer during his time with the Crusaders, Bridge is one of five off-season signings named to start for the Force.

Also included in the First XV are Los Pumas lock Franco Molina, former Reds front-rower Sef Fa’agase, Wallabies and Australia Sevens rep Darby Lancaster, and ex-Highlanders scrum-half Nathan Hastie.

Hastie partners Wallabies playmaker Ben Donaldson in the halves, while Lancaster starts on the left wing, Divad Palu on the right, and Australia A outside back Mac Grealy at fullback.

Fa’agase packs down in the front row with Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Harry Johnson-Holmes, with Molina teaming up with Lopeti Faifua in the second row. The backrow features Will Harris, Kane Koteka at openside, and Vaiolini Ekuasi at No. 8.

The Reds have named nine Wallabies in their matchday squad, with Harry McLaughlin-Phillips starting at fly-half and Carter Gordon among the reserves.

Reds coach Les Kiss says the trial will give a wide group of players opportunities as the side continues preparations for the season.

Both teams have named extended benches for the fixture.

