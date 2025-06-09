Todd frustrated after boxer misses out

[file photo]

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd has confirmed that Jasmine Daunakamakama’s ineligibility to compete at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Championship was due to an administrative issue on the part of World Boxing.

Daunakamakama, along with 11 other female boxers from various countries, was unable to compete after failing to meet the deadline for a mandatory genetic sex verification test.

According to Coach Todd, World Boxing had initially assured them that Daunakamakama would undergo the test upon arrival in Liverpool, with results expected in time to meet the entry deadline.

While the Tailevu native was tested as planned, the laboratory results were not returned before the cut-off, rendering her ineligible to compete.

“I’m extremely frustrated with what happened to Jasmine who has worked very hard for this World Championship, she doesn’t get much competition in Fiji so the international was what we were looking forward to. But she’s got a great attitude and World Boxing has apologized to us and they will do better.”

Despite the setback, Daunakamakama has remained positive and continues to train, sparring with top female boxers from around the world over the past few days.

World Boxing has since issued a formal apology to Fiji Amateur Boxing and reassured both Todd and Daunakamakama that such issues will not occur in future championships.

