Saratibau set sights on World Championship

Aminisasi Saratibau

Local boxer Aminisasi Saratibau is beginning to turn heads across the region following a standout performance at the Queensland International Open Golden Gloves last week, where he walked away with a gold medal.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Man of the Year nominee impressed onlookers by winning all four of his bouts, defeating top-level opponents from Australia and New Zealand.

Saratibau’s dominant showing not only highlights his growing talent but also signals his rising potential on the international boxing stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Saratibau did not expect to win gold at the Golden Gloves tournament in Australia, his only focus was to do his best and let his actions speak for themselves.

“It was really good, it was a good experience, it really helped me gauge my potential and performance in boxing. I was really happy with my performance, but I still have a lot to work on for my boxing career.”

He mentions that there is still much room for improvement, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to reach his full potential.

The Namara, Tailevu lad now shifts his focus to the Elite Men and Women’s World Championship in England in September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.