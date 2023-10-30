Rakuro to fight for late son

As the big day draws nearer, the intensity within Tuwai Boxing Promotions keeps increasing.

Ratu Rakuro, a renowned name in the boxing industry, will leave no stone unturned as he aims to make his son proud.

The Buca Bay lad from Vanualevu, who lost his only child two months ago, will enter the field with the objective to win.

Rakuro adds that losing his two-year-old child has been nothing but a driving factor for him as he prepares for Vanuatu’s Masing Warawara.

He says he has made up his mind to put aside his pain of losing a loved one and to focus on the task ahead of him.

The emotional 27-year-old, who was also a victim of bullying growing up, asserts that he will be out to prove everyone wrong and to show the country what he is capable of doing.

Despite achieving seven wins and suffering nine losses in his boxing career, he has been training hard to turn things around.

Rakuro anticipates a tough bout against Warawara and is calling out to all fans to turn out in numbers on Saturday, as there will be firecrackers.

Rakuro will be fighting Warawara in the 6×3 Welterweight category this Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.