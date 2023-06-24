Kwadjo ready for re-match

Joseph Kwadjo is counting down the days to his rematch with ‘Bullet’ Senidoko.

This rematch came about after the referee had the final say in their previous fight, calling it off in the second round of the bout after things turned dramatic at the Pacific Showdown.

Kwadjo claims he’s making amends during his training sessions before facing Senidoko again.

“Their crowd don’t understand boxing. They complain about it being premature. I said ok if he they think its a premature im happy for a rematch because if God helps me twice because if he need money all of us will need money to feed their family.”

Kwadjo adds his coaches have been there for him to get him in perfect shape before the next month’s fight.

They will feature at the Lewis-Hill boxing event on the 15th of July.