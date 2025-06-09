Khan urges clean sport ahead of Bluewater Boxing Promotions

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Boxing trainer Faiyaz Khan has joined the fight against drugs, sending a stern message to promoters and fighters across the country to steer clear of substance abuse.

Khan, who has been involved in the sport for a good number of years, says the future of boxing depends on discipline and clean competition, urging young athletes to treat the ring as a place of respect, not shortcuts.

This comes as the countdown continues for the highly anticipated Bluwater Boxing Promotions, which is set to take centre stage at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Friday.

“A message to the promoters, to the promoters in the country and to the veteran fighters. Just a simple message. Say no to drugs.”

Khan, who is training 61-year-old veteran boxer Sunil Dutt, is also urging youngsters to get involved in sports—not necessarily boxing, but any activity that keeps the body moving—especially with the rising cases of non-communicable diseases in the country.

He is also calling on the people of Nadi and those around the country to come out and support the veteran professional fighters and local boxing promoters.

The event is expected to draw fans from across Fiji as veteran and rising boxers step into the ring.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will be held this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch it LIVE on our online streaming platform Viti Plus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.