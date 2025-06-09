Jasmine proud to fly Fijian flag on the international stage

Jasmine Daunakamakam [file photo]

While local amateur boxer Jasmine Daunakamakama is proud to be the sole female representing Fiji on the world’s biggest international stage, and she is encouraging young girls to take up the sport.

Hailing from Tailevu, Jasmine is a member of the national amateur boxing team competing at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Boxing Championship in England.

She adds that she never thought that boxing would be the sport to take her around the world, having competed at a handful international tournaments over the past two years.

Article continues after advertisement

She describes reaching this level as a tremendous personal achievement and a milestone for female boxing in the country.

“It’s been a lovely journey of growth, and for me, being the only female in this team, it has been a privilege to represent our female boxers. It’s also so good to see the female amateur boxing slowly growing in Fiji.”

Jasmine has also observed a growing interest among young girls in boxing over recent months and is pleased with their progress in the amateur ranks so far.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.