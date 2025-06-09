Hill embraces “Dream Moment” ahead of title fight

Winston Hill says tonight’s title bout on the Gold Coast carries deep personal meaning as he prepares to challenge Sydney’s “Golden Boy” Ben Mahony for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight Championship.

The Rotuman-born Fijian boxer is stepping onto foreign soil as a professional representative of Fiji for the very first time, making the occasion both historic and emotional.

Backed by family, proud of his roots, and eager to showcase his craft, Hill believes the journey alone has already filled him with gratitude.

“My first time fighting as a professional out of Fiji, so being able to represent my people, my country, and our Noble Banner Blue, oh man, I’m just excited to be here. Two big Polynesian names in the boxing scene… This is a win already in my books.”

Hill, who trains at BoxFit HQ in Suva, said representing Fiji and the brands that have supported him feels like an honour he does not take lightly.

Hill said he intends to enjoy every second of the experience and is soaking in the support he has received.

“As I said in the press conference yesterday, at the end of all of this, I’m walking away with my cup full. I’ve got my family here with me, we’re going to have a blast experiencing the Gold Coast, and meeting and networking with some very important people in the boxing business.”

Hill faces Mahony tonight in what is expected to be a hard-hitting, fast-paced contest, and an opportunity to elevate his standing on the international stage.

