Fury announces latest comeback from retirement

Tyson Fury. [Source: Reuters]

Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Sunday that he will come out of retirement this year for his first fight since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

Fury announced his retirement after losing a rematch with Ukraine’s Usyk, who had won by split decision in their first bout to become the undisputed champion.

Usyk is the only boxer to beat Fury in the Briton’s professional career, which includes 34 wins, two losses, and one draw.

Fury, nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’, had previously spent over two-and-a-half years away from the ring as he went through mental health struggles after his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to take the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

He returned to action in 2018, and knocked out Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight belt in February 2020. Fury again announced retirement in 2022, only to come back six months later.

