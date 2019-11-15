Home

Exciting bouts for Sigatoka boxing fans

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 24, 2020 5:14 pm

Boxing fans in Sigatoka will be able to watch some exciting bouts after a lapse of six years.

The South Pacific Bowing Promotion has lined up fights in December schedules to take place in Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

This is part of their plan to revive boxing not only in Sigatoka but nationwide and to also fuel the passion that boxers have for the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

Promoter Freddy Chand says they’re expecting fans to show up in large numbers.

“Six years is a gap where a lot of people travel from Sigatoka to watch boxing in Nadi, Ba and Lautoka so it took a lot for us to invest in boxing in Sigatoka. We took boxing to Ba after 29 years and there was more than 2,500 people so we are expecting something similar since it’s near to Suva for travelling and fights will finish as early as 7.30pm.”

Household names including Sebastian ‘The Sniper’ Singh, Apisai Naciqa, James ‘The Beast’ Singh, Savenaca ‘Lightning’ Naliva and Robin Hazelman will enter the ring in December.

 

