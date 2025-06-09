Davule loses at World Boxing Championships

[file photo]

Fiji boxing team captain, Jone Davule, lost to France’s Lounes Hamraoui in the men’s 60kg category at the World Boxing Championships.

The round of 32 clash went the full three rounds, with Hamraoui securing victory by unanimous decision. Davule registered scores of 26, 25, 27, 27 and 27, while Hamraoui was awarded a clean sweep of 30 points from all five judges.

The result ends Davule’s campaign at the championships, but the Fiji captain says the experience is vital as he continues to test himself against the world’s best.

