Captain Tuitabu set on defending Police boxing glory

Jone Tuitabu.

Fiji Police Force boxing captain Jone Tuitabu is stepping up to the heavyweight category from cruiserweight in this year’s Sukuna Bowl showdown, a move he believes reflects his growth and rising confidence in the ring.

Tuitabu, who took up boxing with the Police team in 2019 when he joined the Force, says preparations have remained consistent despite the added challenge.

He says the team has set a clear goal to retain the overall title in this year’s competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nothing much has changed in our preparations and it’s not new for me to play up in a category. I believe I have reached a level of the game that whatever weight I’m told to play in I can play.”

The Police captain adds that the leadership role entrusted to him brings its own pressure, but he remains determined to deliver another victory for his team.

Boxing will begin on Monday, with all fighters assembling at the Nakasi Police Station at 6am for weigh-ins before the event starts at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer match next Thursday, as well as the men’s and women’s rugby clashes on Friday, will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can also stream the matches on viti.plus for $99.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.