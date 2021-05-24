Home

Boxing

Akkawy trumps Singh by unanimous decision

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 24, 2022 2:17 am

Fijian professional boxer Sebastian ‘The Sniper’ Singh showed plenty of grit despite losing to Sydney’s Bilal Akkawy’s during the Turf War last night.

Akkawy’s return to the ring resulted in a unanimous points win over a tough Singh.

Akkawy took the fight, 60-54 60-54 60-54 on the judges’ scorecards.

Article continues after advertisement

The bout went the complete six rounds even though most thought Singh had no chance.

The Sydney fighter laid on some brutal body shots but Singh withstood all the punishment to finish the fight standing, which looked doubtful during the clash.

Meanwhile, Sonny Bill Williams scored a dominant first-round knockout win over Barry Hall, dropping the former AFL premiership winner three times before the fight was stopped just two minutes in.

Fijian Filimoni Naliva Junior lost to Khalid Baker after he was knocked in round three in the cruiserweight division.

